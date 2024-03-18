Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $102.00

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $91.58 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 203.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

