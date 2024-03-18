Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $31.21

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

