Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $158.29

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.29.

Several brokerages have commented on ASND. Citigroup increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.94. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

