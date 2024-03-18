Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $83.60

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

