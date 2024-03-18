Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $87.38

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.