Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) PT at $10.86

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

