Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price at $13.17

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FULC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

