Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $20.57

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

IMAX stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $873.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

