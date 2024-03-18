Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price at $41.50

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

In related news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,509,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,160,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 151,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

