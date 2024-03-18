Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $73.71

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

