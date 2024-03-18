Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $94.67

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 811,188 shares of company stock valued at $68,669,828 in the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $89.49 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.