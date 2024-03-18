Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.