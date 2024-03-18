Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Target Price at $20.50

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.