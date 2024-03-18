Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $565.61

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Netflix stock opened at $605.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 1 year low of $293.54 and a 1 year high of $624.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $559.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,438,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,741,211,000 after acquiring an additional 178,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

