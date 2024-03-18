Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $52.71

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

