Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have commented on PD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

PD opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 333,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 166,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

