Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Price Target at $23.11

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.77.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.97.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
