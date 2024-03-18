Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 9,340,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,478,000 after buying an additional 495,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bumble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -358.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

