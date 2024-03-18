Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Burnham Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BURCA opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.26. Burnham has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $81.58 million for the quarter.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

