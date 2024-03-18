BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (NASDAQ:BCAN)

Shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-190 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAN opened at $0.02 on Monday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 71.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 664,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 277,541 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

