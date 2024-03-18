BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (NASDAQ:BCAN)

Shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 22nd. The 1-190 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 22nd.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BCAN stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.85.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 71.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 664,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 277,541 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.