Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.52% of Cactus worth $100,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $23,617,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 25.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 369,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.