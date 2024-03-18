Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Cut to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 2.9 %
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
