Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Cut to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

