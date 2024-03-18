Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
