Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 364,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $5,183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

