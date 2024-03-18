Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Robert Gregg Stone III Sells 3,669 Shares

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $64.45 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $505.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

