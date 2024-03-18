Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$323,319.60 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.79, for a total transaction of C$323,319.60.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$98.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$99.96. The company has a market cap of C$105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
