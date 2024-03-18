Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$323,319.60 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.79, for a total transaction of C$323,319.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$98.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$99.96. The company has a market cap of C$105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$98.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.