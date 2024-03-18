Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$131.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$128.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.97.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

