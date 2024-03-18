Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,166,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,999,000 after buying an additional 136,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CGCP opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

