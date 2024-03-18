Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.94 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

