Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCSO opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.32.
About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF
