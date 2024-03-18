CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of CarMax worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

