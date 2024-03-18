ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,204 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ChampionX by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in ChampionX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

