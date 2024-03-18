ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,375 shares of company stock worth $286,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

