Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.05 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

