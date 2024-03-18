Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $338.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.99 and a 1-year high of $346.51. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

