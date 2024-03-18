Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after buying an additional 1,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.06 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

