Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 2,816 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $706.74 and a 200-day moving average of $547.71. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.94 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

