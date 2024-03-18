Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Trading Down 0.2 %

CMPR opened at $87.54 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cimpress

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.