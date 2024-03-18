Citigroup Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $430.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.45.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.57 and a 200-day moving average of $338.97. Accenture has a 1-year low of $243.52 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

