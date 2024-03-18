Citigroup Inc. Acquires 142,388 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 663.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,388 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 292,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of News by 2,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after buying an additional 4,563,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of News by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,547,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after buying an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

