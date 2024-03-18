Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 71,144 VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck VietnamETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4,350.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

BATS:VNM opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

