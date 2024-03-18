Citigroup Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,073 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.51% of Allakos worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allakos by 91,137.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 658.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.31 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. Barclays decreased their price target on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair upgraded Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

