Citigroup Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.