Citigroup Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 41,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,539,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 461,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 322,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT opened at $15.57 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -914.29%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

