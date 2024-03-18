Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

