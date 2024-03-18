Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,144 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

