Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $360,332.68 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CLH opened at $187.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $193.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

