Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $28.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $19.29 on Friday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.