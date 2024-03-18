CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $61.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,004,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after buying an additional 1,712,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

